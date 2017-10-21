RAHIM YAR KHAN-The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) officials gave third deadline to vacate the Liaqat Hostel building of Khawaja Fareed Government Postgraduate College (KFGPC) where the IUB has established its sub-campus since 2006. They gave the deadline in a meeting with DC Sucrat Amman Rana and other officials of IUB and KFGPC here the other day. Now, the IUB administration will vacate the building of KFGPC Liaqat hostel by December 1, 2017.

If the IUB administration does not vacate the building till December 1, 2017, legal action will be taken against it under Punjab Civil Administration Act 2017 to close the IUB sub campus, the DC told the officials of IUB. He said that the IUB representatives went back from their word twice after the commitment was made to vacate the building by March 31, 2017 and then August 31, 2017.