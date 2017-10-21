PESHAWAR - Deputy Speaker Dr Mehr Taj Roghani has adjourned the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session till October 3 due to lack of quorum.

The session that already started with a delay of 24-minute was adjourned when Fakar-e-Azam Wazir of PPP pointed out quorum. There were three-bill on the agenda of the house, including KP Public Service Commission (amendment) bill 2017, KP Minerals Sector Governance Bill and KP Minerals Sector Governance Bill 2017.

In the start of the session, Deputy Speaker asked the legislators to file their assets detail to Election Commission as soon as possible.

During the brief proceeding, Uzma Khan of JUI-F on her privilege motion informed the house that Director Area Study Centre Peshawar University, Dr Sarfaraz Khan has not been removed from the post despite the directives of Higher Education Commission and the decision of Peshawar High Court.

She said that Standing Committee on Higher Education in its meeting on March 16, 2017, also directed to implement the orders of High Court but at that time, the Vice Chancellor defied order through delaying tactics.

Uzma Khan said that same matter was discussed in provincial assembly on May 5, 2017, and Deputy Speaker gave a clear and explicit ruling on the matter but till date, no action has been taken against Dr Sararaz Khan who is still in the same post.

She said that irresponsible attitude of Secretary Higher Education Commission and Vice Chancellor Peshawar University has breached the privilege of the august house. She demanded that privilege motion should be sent to Standing Committee on Privileges.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education, Mushtaq Ghani told the House that universities are autonomous bodies, free to take decisions according to their rules and regulations. He said that concerned authorities would be asked and that issue would be resolved till Monday, however, upon the insistence of Uzma Khan, CM advisor agreed to send the mater to Privilege committee of the house.

Speaking on the privilege motion, JUI-F legislator Malik Noor Salim Khan said the house should decide the matter rather sending it to a privilege committee, as it would linger on the matter.

After hearing the point of views of both treasury and opposition benches, Deputy Speaker referred the matter to Privilege Committee.

Meanwhile, Fakar-e-Azam Wazir of PPP pointed out quorum. The speaker ordered to ring the bells for two minutes and when the legislators could not turn up she adjourned the proceedings to meet again on Monday, October 23 at 1500 hours.