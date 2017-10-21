VEHARI-Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, his indictment in three references and the Jamaat drive for corruption free Pakistan have forced the corrupt to have sleepless nights and seek refuge anywhere.

“The corrupt rulers must read the writing on the wall as the masses will not allow them to run away,” the JI Ameer declared while addressing a big pubic meeting at Machiwal here on Friday.

Sirajul Haq said that 210 million people of the country want the system given by the Holy Quran and the Sunnah in the country, adding that the PPP, the PML-N, the feudal lords are the biggest hurdle in the way of Shariah enforcement in the country.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had betrayed the Pakistan ideology and violated the supremacy of the constitution and the law. He said that even President Mamnoon Husain had now pointed out that the loan amounting to 4.80 billion dollars secured by the Nawaz government during the last four years were not seen anywhere. He said it is obvious that these loans have been plundered by the corrupt.

Calling for across the board accountability of the corrupt, the JI chief demanded trial of the people involved in mega scandals and those named in the Panama leaks. He said it is mainly due to the corruption that the general public is deprived of the basic facilities of life, especially the education and health. He said that around 20 million children do not have facilities of primary education and are compelled to work in hotels and workshops. On the other hand, the scions of the rulers are studying abroad and the elite get treatment in the hospitals of London, Paris and New York. He said that there have been several incidents of child birth on road side in the recent months which speak of the poor health facilities even in the Punjab.

JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed and President JI Youth, Pakistan Zubair Ahmed Gondal, also spoke on the occasion.