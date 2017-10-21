Islamabad - The Ministry of Religious Affairs has clarified a news item regarding the loss of Rs1 million to the national exchequer on the purchase of hepatitis injections on higher rates from Zakat fund.

The ministry clarified that the purchase of hepatitis injections was made by the Health Welfare Committee of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar out of Zakat funds allocated to that hospital by the provincial Zakat administration, the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony only coordinates (with) the audit authorities to resolve the issue of audit reports relating to Zakat fund with the concerned provincial or federal entities and the ministry has nothing to do with the procurement of any medicine from Zakat fund,” the ministry said while clarifying its position.