MULTAN-One of the nominated accused in Qandeel Baloch murder case Mufti Abdul Qavi was rushed to Multan Institute of Cardiology on Thursday night when he complained of chest pain after being remanded into police custody for interrogation.

Mufti was still in the hospital till filing of this report and his different medical tests were being conducted by the doctors.

Director Multan Institute of Cardiology Rana Altaf told media that Mufti was brought to the hospital with the complaint of chest pain. “His blood pressure was high when he reached the hospital. He is given treatment and kept under observation,” he added.

The accused was caught by police from Muzaffargarh-Jhang Highway on Wednesday while he was trying to flee to an unknown place after a local court cancelled his pre-arrest bail. He managed to escape from the court with the alleged connivance of investigation officer of the case Noor Akbar, Sub Inspector, and three others namely Abdul Rauf, Arshad and Naved. All of them including the investigation officer were rounded up by police. However, a court granted bail to Abdul Rauf, Arshad and Naved against Rs50,000 each surety bond.

Earlier, talking to media, Mufti claimed that he was a heart patient and suffered from five heart attacks in police lock-up. He said that he already had two stents placed in his arteries.

Hospital sources said that the results of all medical tests of Mufti were clear and he was not in any critical condition. However, he was kept under observation to avoid any serious medical complication.

Mufti’s name was included in the case as a suspect under sections 302 and 109 on the request of Qandeel’s father, Muhammad Azeem. Ms. Baloch was murdered by her real brother on July 16, 2016 in the name of honour. Police registered a case on application of Qandeel’s father in which he nominated his sons. The murderer Waseem was arrested by police and he confessed to his crime. Police suspected that Mufti, who lost his slot in Ruet-e-Hilal Committee besides an office in PTI due to the issue, provoked Qandeel’s brothers to kill her.