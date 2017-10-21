SANGLA HILL-Punjab Food authority Chairman Ch Tariq Mehmood has said the development and prosperity of the country have always been the priority of the PML-N.

On the other side, he added, some of the political opponents always tried to promote anarchy in the country and they are still engaged in such nefarious designs. The sit-in group (PTI) has always created impediments in the national development as the PTI is not desirous of public development, he said.

He further said the anti-development designs of such elements have been fully exposed before the nation thus the opponents of the public welfare have to face failure at every front. He added PTI Chief Imran Khan had failed to present money trail before the court in the cases filed against him. He said the PTI leaders were used to using derogatory language against others.

He alleged that the bank statements sent by Jemima Khan, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, were bogus. He said Imran Khan had admitted in a private TV channel programme that he had run the party from the money earned from gambling. It was Imran who had introduced the use of non-parliamentary language in the politics, he added.

Imran and his party, he said, had failed to prove any corruption against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. He said that people were desirous of seeking solution to their problems and they would hold such elements accountability during the general election of 2018 for impeding the journey of development.

On the other side, he claimed, the PML-N government would successfully complete the journey of development and prosperity.

Talking to The Nation, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N had always selflessly served the masses. During the last four years, midnight oil has been burnt for the service of the people; while mega projects have been completed billions of rupees for providing relief for the people, he said. He said that the policy of development has been adopted for the progress of the people of NA 135 and PP-170.