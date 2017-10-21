Nawaz indicted in 3rd graft case

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court on Friday indicted ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a reference related to Flagship Investments and other offshore companies.

Judge Mohammad Bashir charged Nawaz in absentia for holding assets beyond his known sources of income, and read out the charge-sheet to his pleader Zafir Khan – who pleaded “not guilty” on behalf of the ruling party leader.

As the representative of the ex-PM announced to contest the charges, the court allowed the prosecution to present its witnesses and fixed October 26 as next date of hearing.

Nawaz, who is also president of ruling PML-N, is currently in London tending to his ailing wife – Kalsoom Nawaz. He has vowed to return to the country to face the trials, terming his indictment in graft cases “murder of justice”.

It is the third corruption case filed against him by the NAB, in line with the Supreme Court judgment in Panama Papers case. Conviction in any of the three graft cases would land the disqualified premier into jail.

A day earlier, on Thursday, Nawaz Sharif was indicted in Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties references while the indictment in the Flagship Investment Limited was put off for Friday.

His two sons, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, are co-accused in all the three cases framed against him. Since both of them wilfully absconded the proceedings, the court separated their cases and has ordered initiation of the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders.

Flagship Investment Limited comprises a number of offshore companies including Hartstone Properties Limited, Que Holdings Limited, Quint Eaton Place Limited, Quint Saloane Limited, Quaint Limited, Flagship Securities Limited, Quint Gloucester Place Limited, Quint Paddington Limited, Flagship Developments Limited, Alanna Services Limited (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc, and Capital FZE in Dubai.

The charge-sheet stated that Nawaz remained chairman of the FZE Capital from 2007-14 and was disqualified by the apex court for concealing his association with the foreign company from where he was also drawing salary while holding the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan at the same time.

It said that his sons, Hassan and Hussain were his dependents in 1989 and 1990. However, Nawaz Sharif, submitted a record of assets for Hassan from 1990-1995.

The hearing was then adjourned until October 26, when the court will take up all three references against Nawaz and his family.

On Thursday, the Islamabad Accountability Court indicted Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar in the Avenfield (London) properties reference against them while the ex-PM was also charged in Azizia Steel Mills reference afterwards.

All the accused pleaded not-guilty and termed the charges groundless, baseless and unfounded. The defence lawyer said that the charges were being framed on a [JIT] report that was incomplete and controversial.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed three cases against Sharifs and one case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court.

The anti-graft body was given six weeks, from the date of the apex court's July order, to file the references in the accountability court, which in turn was granted six months to decide the cases.

Maryam and Safdar are only nominated in the London properties reference. At an earlier hearing, the court had granted bail to Maryam and his spouse against the surety bond of Rs5 million each.

Safdar was also directed to take the court's permission before leaving the country. The judge also provided a copy of the reference spread over 53 volumes to the couple.

NAB's Rawalpindi office had prepared the corruption references regarding Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, and around a dozen offshore companies owned by the Sharif family.

NAB Lahore office prepared Avendfield apartments reference against Sharif family and assets-beyond-means reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Under the NAB laws the accused, if found guilty, could be handed down up to 14 years imprisonment and disqualification for life.

