BAHAWALNAGAR-No compromise whatsoever will be made on the rule of law, especially within the district police and fair, speedy dispensation of justice will be ensured at all costs.

Newly-posted District Police Officer Attaur Rehman pledged during meeting with delegations of journalists of Bahawalnagar Press Club and traders representatives here the other day.

The police officer emphasised that the mediamen and traders should extend their cooperation to the police for effective eradication of crime.

“Today it has been an undeniable reality that media has assumed the status of eyes and ears of society, keeping a constant watch on working of all departments, from politics to justice dispensation,” he pointed out, adding that vibrant media role has not only made aware the public of their rights but also brought together people from all strata of society.

The DPO stressed the need for fair and reliable reporting to highlight problems and shortcomings in the society, saying the police would always welcome positive criticism by the media.

“The mediamen would have to be honest and fair while report any incident or scandal,” he underlined, adding that honest journalists are the true public representatives and helping hand of the state departments.

Underscoring media role for peace in society, Mr Rehman lauded the media and traders cooperation during Muharram. He asked that the media and civil society should continue extending cooperation for maintaining law and order.

The journalists delegation included Bahawalnagar press club Secretary General Sohail khan, Secretary general electronic Media Association Malik Maqbool, Ejaz Mehmood Chaudhry, Sh Ghulam Rasool, Shahid Nazar, Syed Lutaful Hassan, Ch Shafique and Irfan Usmani.

The traders delegation was led by president Sh Muhammad Anwar, Rao Muhammad Saleem and Ismail Qamar while PRO Asif Saeed were also present on the occasion. The delegation formally welcomed the DPO in the district and assured him of all-out support law and order.