According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan has strongly condemned suicide attacks at mosques in Kabul and in the province of Ghor in Afghanistan.

In a statement Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan who underwent this ordeal.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan`s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed its commitment for unrelenting efforts for eliminating the menace.