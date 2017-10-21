The Indian media reported that newly appointed ambassador to India, Sohail Mehmood has met Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Sawaraj in first high level meeting between both states in months.

Mehmmod was appointed as envoy to India last month after resignation of former ambassador Abdul Basit.

According to Times of India, both sides discuss the issues of cross border firing, terrorism and other critical issues. Indian foreign minister also raised the issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and requested diplomatic access to him.

Jadhav's case is currently being heard in International Court of Justice who has been given death sentence by military courts under allegations of espionage and terrorism.

This was Mahmood's first meeting with a top government functionary after arriving in India. He is expected to meet Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar in the next few days.

It is perhaps significant that days after the meeting - on Diwali - Swaraj announced that India will clear all medical visas sought by Pakistan nationals as a goodwill gesture. "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawli, India will grant medical Visa in all deserving cases pending today," tweeted Swaraj on Diwali.

Swaraj has also appealed to Islamabad to allow Jadhav's mother to visit Pakistan and see her son. Pakistan is yet to grant visa to her.