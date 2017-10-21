At the United Nation, Pakistan has welcomed recent political reconciliation between Palestinian factions-Fatah and Hamas, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in the Middle East, Pakistan 's Permanent Representative to United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi said this positive development was not enough to tip scales of justice in favour of their long-suffering under Israeli occupation.

She urged international community to renew its resolve to sustain positive momentum and illegal and oppressive siege of Gaza by Israel must be lifted.

On Iraq, Maleeha Lodhi reaffirmed Pakistan 's unequivocal support to sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly Iraqi people.

Referring to continuing crisis in Syria, Ambassador Lodhi said political reconciliation is the only pathway to lasting peace in that country.