PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has announced to support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arbab Amir Ayub in the up-coming NA-4 Peshawar by-election.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Friday, PAT’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Dr Shabir Gilani said that the PAT leadership had instructed the provincial setup to extend full support to the PTI’s nominee in the by-poll. Provincial Minister Shah Farman, and PAT leaders, including Pir Abdur Rasheed were also present in the press conference.

The PAT KP leader said that the PAT had not fielded its candidate in the by-election on NA-4 and now the decision to support the PTI candidate had been taken at the party’s central level.

“I appreciate the role of the KP government it played for the development of the province during the past four years. Hundred percent change cannot be brought overnight but one should prove the determination towards materialization of the manifesto,” the PAT’s leader said.

He said the name of religion should not be used for seeking votes but one should serve the masses and leave it on the people to take the decision about their choice among the candidates.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Shah Farman blamed the federal government for using delaying tactics to release KP share in the national resources, adding that the decision to release funds for Ouch Neher (irrigation canal) in the outskirt of Peshawar was also taken with a delay of three years.

Shah Farman also said that the provincial government since its inception had taken up the Ouch Neher issue with the federal government but it always ignored the demand in the meetings of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and as a result, poor farmers suffered a lot.

The provincial minister also urged the federal government to release net hydel profit dues, so as work could be initiated on various power generation projects by the provincial government and may complete it to mitigate miseries of consumers.

Appreciating the PAT’s gesture to support the PTI candidate, Shah said that it was a positive indication towards making joint efforts against corruption and for bringing reforms in the system.

He said the PTI’s motive was to ensure transparency in the prevailing system in the country and to provide easy justice to the masses.

About the decision to deploy security forces during the by-election in NA-4, the minister expressed hope that in the presence of Pakistan Army election would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner. He also hoped that the PTI candidate would succeed with a thumping majority on October 26.