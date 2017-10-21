TOBA TEK SINGH-The Punjab Healthcare Commission team on Friday raided 30 places including clinical laboratories and quacks clinics and sealed 10 clinical labs, three medical stores, two homeopathic clinics, a dental clinic and a clinic of Hakim.

A PHC press release issued here, the crackdown has been launched across Punjab and so far 6,000 clinics of quacks have been while Rs40 million has been collected fine from their owners.

The PHC team conducted raids on 29 healthcare establishments, and 15 out of these were closed down for indulging in quackery. According to details, five clinics of general physician, four Labs, three medical stores, two radiology centres, and one homeopathic clinics were sealed. These centres were unlawfully working as dental clinics, laboratories and allopathic clinics, and were unqualified to render any kind of medical services. These centres included Medicare Clinical Lab near THQ hospital, Rabani Medical Services (Kot Mahdi Khan), Farid Pharmacy and Muzaffar Medical Store (Takia Bhoman Saeen), Hafiz Medical Centre (Samundri Road), Umar Medical Centre (Mungi Bangla Road), Ittefaq Laboratory (Quaid -e-Azam Road), Punjab Lab and X-Ray Centre and Ripha Laboratory (Mehdi Shah Bazaar), Al-Shifa Clinical Lab (Tehsil Office Road), Al-Rehman Clinic and Faisal Medical Hall (National Bank Road), Al-Rahim Diagnostic Centre (Pansara Road), Haji Muhammad Ahmad Clinic (Main Bazaar) and Noor Ilahi Medical Hall (298 GB Road).

The PHC permitted 14 clinics to function for being registered with the Commission.