LAHORE - The suggestion given by PML-N MNA Riaz Hussain Pirzada to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take over the party as its president has triggered a new discussion as former PM Nawaz Sharif who has been disqualified and is facing the NAB references is heading the N-League.

Currently, PML-N is divided into two groups – one that favours retention of Nawaz Sharif in the office and commands eminent majority and the other which is not new, but has been working for years on ‘minus-one formula’ for the party and is likely to play up the situation to its benefit after Pirzada’s rebellious statement. Previously, the PML-N’s disgruntled leader, Senator Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa, was regarded as leading the Nawaz opponents in the party. Now the statement of Pirzada has given a new dimension to the situation which in view of the political observers is quite serious.

The most serious concerns as learnt from the party men are the cases Nawaz Sharif and his family members are facing. Moreover, the move of the ex-PM to retain the office of the party headship has been challenged in the court of law. Another very serious concern is trial of Nawaz and his family members on account of the NAB references which now will be formally prosecuted after indictment of Sharifs.

What Pirzada said can be considered his personal opinion at the moment, but it reflects aspirations of a group in the party.

The Nation reached out to the PML-N parliamentarians to know their views and most of them gave different opinions. They dominantly left the matter to the Sharif brothers to decide. They, however, gave an edge to Shehbaz Sharif over his elder brother for administrative and leadership qualities. They also judged both the brothers on their conduct towards the institutions and found Shehbaz handling things more appropriately against the strict and critical mode adopted by his brother since the SC decision on the Panama case against him.

The spokesman for the Punjab government, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, did not find the statement of Pirzada unusual. He said it is a pragmatic approach if Shehbaz Sharif is given the party headship.

It is a fact that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif hold exemplary brotherly ties. The younger brother highly respects his elder brother and has hardly been seen defying what Nawaz Sharif said. However, the ties between the Sharifs at the second tier have not been felt absolutely cordial. And it has emerged as a differing factor within the family and the party, say the party sources.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada in the recent past was quite upset and shocked when a TV channel showed a list of 37 MNAs, including his name, as connected with the banned religious organisations. He denied the allegations and came out more furious than the other enlisted members. He complained that the government did not contradict the list and demanded a probe into the matter. Previously, during Nawaz Sharif’s premiership, he got angry for being ignored over the issue of a sports board director.

In this background, his statement may be termed his reaction, but the political observers don’t take it on these lines, but a serious move.

The media is reporting emergence of cracks in the PML-N. It is being reported that from 40 to 60 party members are poised for a forward bloc in the assembly. Similar reports are coming up from Punjab as the media aired reports about the parliamentarians’ meeting at some place to work out future strategy. Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa who had a meeting with PPP President Asif Ali Zardari just the other day has the standing claim of having the support of a number of PML-N members from south Punjab.

The observers say what Pirzada said sounds all is not well in the PML-N and unrest exists among the party men, which may be for the reason they will be feeling hard to reconcile with the ongoing situation. The party hugely revolves around Nawaz Sharif, so the outcome of the NAB references is bound to cast impact on politics and the party, they added.