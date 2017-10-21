KAMALIA-The World Egg Day was marked at the Toba Tek Singh Sub-Campus of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

A seminar was held at the UAF sub-campus in which VC UAF Dr Iqbal Zafar was the chief guest. The seminar was also attended by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Central Chairman Dr Aslam, PPA (Northern Zone) Chairman Dr Ashraf Hanif, World Poultry Science Association (Pakistan Branch) President Dr Mohammad Sadiq, Municipal Chairman Malik Sharif, prominent social and political figures, students of the UAF and a large number of the public.

The speakers at the seminar highlighted the importance of eggs in the daily diet. Each year, the PPA organizes such events to highlight the importance of eggs. “PPA will celebrate 2017 as Egg Awareness Year and numerous events will be conducted throughout the year,” they said.

The speakers stated that egg is complete food and is eaten the world over. They said that poultry production has improved over the years and has become a multi-billion dollar industry.

“Poultry industry in Pakistan is progressing towards complete sel—reliance despite facing a many hurdles. PPA tries to provide all sorts of help to the people of poultry industry so that the industry could be further improved. Negotiations are being made with the government to find solution to the problems faced by the poultry businesses,” the chief guest told the audience.

“Egg helps bring down body weight as well as improve general health. It provides essential protein to the body. It has different amino acids, calcium, sodium, iodine, selenium, Colin and vitamin A, B and E that fulfill all the needs of the body. It is used to make food dishes more delicious. In addition, it is affordable to the people of all classes,” the speakers said.

“Egg improves immunity. It must be a part of every student’s daily food as it strengthens the brain as well as provides fuel to the body. It improves memory and helps prevent heart diseases. It is also one of the best foods for women’s health,” they claimed.

The minerals it contains help prevent strokes and cardiovascular diseases, they said. It was urged in the seminar that the people of all ages must include eggs in their diet due to its dietary benefits. Fancy bird show, cooking competition and walk to mark the World Egg Day were also organised. Free eggs were distributed to the people on the occasion.