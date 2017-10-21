LAHORE - Former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday and discussed various matters relating to political situation, party and the ongoing cases against the Sharifs.

During the meeting the chief minister shared views on the development projects going on under the Punjab government. The chief minister laid stress on forging unity of all for the sake of progress and development of the country.

According to media reports, the meeting of the two is important one given the reported secret meeting of 37 party MNAs from South Punjab for forging a bloc. The chief minister is working to scuttle their bid, media reports quoting sources said. It may be mentioned that Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada while interacting with journalists on Thursday had asked Shehbaz Sharif to take over the PML-N presidentship since Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified by the court.

The chief minister is also expected to call a parliamentary party meeting in next few days to get a resolution passed for shunning confrontational course with the institutions.