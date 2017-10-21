SIALKOT-As many as 15 posts of teachers have been lying vacant for the last six consecutive years at Govt Girls Degree College Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil while the other Sialkot-based also lack faculty.

According to the college management, there are only seven lecturers for more than 600 students due to which the students have to face great ordeal. The Punjab government had established the college in 2011 by spending Rs40 million for providing the quality higher education facilities to the local students.

When contacted, the officials of Education Department said that they had repeatedly brought the situation into the notice of senior high-ups but to no avail.

The college is located in electoral constituency (NA 114, Pasrur-Sialkot) of Pasrur based Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamid.

Chawinda-based social, educational, religious, political circles, students and their parents have expressed grave concern over this critical situation. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take serious note of the critical situation and ensure early fulfilling of the posts.

They said that the college had been facing the shortage of teachers since its establishment as the government remained unable to appoint teachers on 15 vacant posts despite the passage of the six years.

On the other hand, the officials revealed that 29 posts of teachers of different subjects have been lying vacant at Govt Postgraduate College for Women Daska, 23 posts of teachers lying vacant at Govt Boys Degree College Daska while only two teachers are deployed at Govt. Boys College Mitraanwali-Daska for 150 students.

The officials added that there are only nine teachers for more than 2,400 students at Govt College for Women Sambrial and 16 seats of the teachers have been lying vacant at the college.

POLICE CLAIM: The district police announced the technology-based policing in Sialkot in active cooperation of the public and the business community. The DPO said that active cooperation by all segments of life was a must for the promotion of good policing.

He was addressing a meeting of the Sialkot business community held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). He added that the Sialkot police were making sincere efforts to provide security to the traders, industrialists, exporters and common public. He said that the entire police system has been made online in Sialkot district under its technology-based policing plan. The CCTV cameras have been installed in and around all the 27 police stations to monitor the performance of the police officials, and to ensure easy access of the complainants.

He added that the online record updating system has also been started at almost all the hotels in Sialkot under the Sialkot police’s Hotel Eye Security Checking System, which would ensure early arrest of the outlaws staying in these hotels and restaurants.

He said that the process of issuance of the Police Character Certificate has also been simplified and early registration of the FIRs through the online system is ensured at all the police stations. He said that the automatic record of daily security checking of the local banks in Sialkot district, saying that security of the banks has been improved.

He added that the specially trained police officials were also being deputed at the Sialkot police’s information technology (IT) department here. He said that the security system of hotels and rented places had also been made online.

Ummah urged to get united for success

Pir Naqeebur Rehman, the Sajjada Nasheen at the shrine of Eidgah Sharif, Rawalpindi, urged the Muslim Ummah to get united for curbing conspiracies against Islam and Pakistan.

Addressing the “Shuhada Ahle Bait Conference” held at Ghazipur, Sialkot Cantt here, he said that Islam gives the lessons of peace, love, tolerance, respect, brotherhood and patience. He added that the Muslim Ummah was passing through a difficult phase and confronting problems like terrorism.

He said that with spirit of sacrifice and unflinching determination, we can overcome all the difficulties. He also urged the people to seek inspiration from the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against tyranny, dictatorship and terrorism to put the country on path to progress and development. He said at Karbala the family of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) offered the supreme sacrifices to uphold the golden principles of Islam.

He added that Karbala is remembered as a historical event which set lasting example of rendering sacrifices for upholding truth and principles. Jihad fought by Hazrat Imam Hussain along with his companions shows their courage, patience, perseverance and determination.

He narrated that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala was to make commitment to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the country. A large number of Ulema attended the conference.