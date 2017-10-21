QUETTA - At least two more coal miners died and six others went missing when a mine collapsed in a coalfield of Harnai district in the northeast of Balochistan, some 166km from Quetta, on Thursday.

The incident of coal miners’ death took place inside a coalfield of Hasnain Coal Mines Corporation, confirmed Amanullah Khan, tehsildar, Sharag, Harnai district, adding eight miners were buried under the debris when the mine collapsed abruptly.

At every such incident, local people and coal miners come forward to rescue the victims. This reflects belated response of officials concerned to such disasters. The six coal miners who went deep inside to save their co-workers were also entrapped in the coalfield, Amanaullah Khan said. He added after strenuous efforts, the dead body of Mumtaz, a coal miner, was pulled out while Imran, another miner, was found injured after more than 24 hours and shifted to hospital where he expired.

Amanullah added six coal miners were still missing and rescue teams, comprising officials of Levies, police, Frontier Constabulary and local people, were making efforts to evacuate them.