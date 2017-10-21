BAHAWALPUR-Derawar police took timely action against the two groups fighting over a land issue, arrested two persons and recovered illegal weapons.

The police arrived at Toba Azeem, Derawar responding to a call made on 15 and saw two parties firing at each other over a land dispute.

The police took timely action and arrested Shaheen Shahbaz and other party’s Jaffar. It recovered a Kalashnikov along with 4 magazines, and 250 rounds from Shaheen Shahbaz and a shotgun 12 bore with 45 rounds from Jaffar.

The police registered cases against them on charges of attempted murder while a separate case of illegal weapon was registered against Shaheen and Jaffar.

SP Investigation Rab Nawaz said that these accused do not deserve any leniency and legal actions will be taken against them without any discrimination. He said there is no room for the land mafia. The case be investigated on merit and implementation of law ensured, he directed investigation officers.