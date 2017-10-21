GUJRANWALA-Slaughtered body of a youth was found at his house in Wahndo here on Friday.

Naseem was asleep at his home when some accused entered the house and cut his throat with a sharp-edged knife. Second day, the family members found him dead and informed the police.

Meanwhile, a man was injured by his sister-in-law allegedly for not marrying her in Sadar police station limits.

Kashif got married with Anam about four months before. His estranged sister in law Farwa attacked him with a knife. Resultantly, Kashif received injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital. Kashif had made promise to marry Farwa but later he tied the knot with her sister Anam.

FOUR HELD: Dhulley police have arrested four accused and recovered stolen motorcycles, illegal arm and cash from them. In a raid, police arrested three members of Shani dacoit gang including Ehsan, Ejaz and Naveed and recovered four stolen motorcycles, three pistols and cash. Another accused namely Arshad involved in drug pushing was held red handed and police party recovered 1,400gm opium.