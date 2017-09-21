ISLAMABAD:- Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal on Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ and exchanged views about matters of mutual interest including the security situation. According to the ISPR, the gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation was also noted with satisfaction. A tripartite meeting of Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United States held recently in Kabul had resolved to enhance cooperation in fighting the common enemy including ISIS.–Staff Reporter

A bilateral meeting between Pakistan and Afghanistan also held in Kabul the same day had discussed border management and security issues and decided to remain engaged to tackle common challenges related to terrorism.