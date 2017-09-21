ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday confirmed the death sentences awarded to four hardcore terrorists involved in heinous offences related to terrorism including abducting/ slaughtering of soldiers, attacking law enforcement agencies and the armed forces of Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the whole the terrorists were involved in the killing of 21 individuals. The ISPR states that arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The convicts were tried by military courts and awarded death sentences.

According to details shared by the ISPR, the convict Shabbir Ahmed son of Muhammad Shafique was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in the death of Major Adnan and 10 other soldiers.

Ahmed was also involved in the kidnapping and slaughter of four soldiers.

The convict admitted to his crimes before the magistrate and the trial court.

The convict, Umara Khan son of Ahmed Khan was also a member of a proscribed organisation, and was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in the death of three soldiers.

He was also involved in the destruction of Government Girls Primary School in Hazara. Umara was found in possession of a fire-arm and explosives. The convict admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

The convict Tahir Ali son of Syed Nabi was a member of a proscribed organisation, and was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in the death of two soldiers.

Ali also admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

The convict Aftabud Din son of Farrukh Zada was also a member of a proscribed organisation, and was involved in attacking law enforcement officials, which resulted in the death of a police official and injuries to another. He was found in possession of a fire-arm and explosives.

Aftab admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.