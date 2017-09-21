KARACHI: In dual nationality case, a session court today issued arrest warrants of former MNA Farah Naz Isphani and ex-MPA Nadia Gabol.

According to article 63 (1) (C) of the constitution‚ no parliamentarian can have dual citizenship, the court had said in 2012 verdict.

The two former lawmakers failed to appear despite repeated summons by the court.

The session court while issuing the arrest warrants, ordered that the two should be produced before it on September 23.

Farah Naz Ispahani’s advocate told the court that his client is abroad for medical treatment.

Earlier, the court had rejected the acquittal pleas filed by former MPA Gabol and ex-MNA Ispahani.

Nadia Gabol and Farahnaz Ispahani’s membership was suspended by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in July 2012. The ECP had disqualified 11 lawmakers in relation to the dual nationality case under the apex court.