ISLAMABAD: After the appeal filed against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar by National Accountability Breuer (NAB) in Hudaibiya Paper Mills’ case in Lahore High Court, he decided to extend his stay in London.

According to the sources, his decision to extend his stay is not conditioned with bail against his arrest warrants which were issued yesterday after he failed to appear before court.

Sources further stated that Finance Minister would follow the Supreme Court hearing before making any decision regarding coming back to Pakistan.