Pakistan's first Nobel Laureate, physicist Dr Abdus Salam's bust was unveiled today at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Headquarters in Vienna.

Bust of Pakistan's renowned physicist Dr Salam was unveiled by IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano at IAEA's 61st general conference, according to Foreign Office (FO) handout.

Dr Salam, the first Nobel Laureate of Pakistan, was an ardent proponent of broadening the base of scientific knowledge in the developing world and an advocate of “Atoms for Peace.” Dr Salam’s efforts in making the world aware of the benefits of using nuclear knowledge for peace, health and prosperity have been recognised on numerous occasions. He was also the founder of The International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, in Italy.

The bust will be placed at the IAEA HQ alongside those of other notable figures, most of them scientists, who were instrumental in the promotion of nuclear science and technology, according to the FO.