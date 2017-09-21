ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday heard cases of violation of code of conduct against Imran Khan, Capt (Retd) Safdar and Bilal Yasin in Jhelum and Lahore bye-elections till October 5.

A four-member bench of the ECP headed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan resumed the hearing of the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan regarding bye-election in Jhelum district.

During the proceedings, Syed Ali Bukhari, PTI’s counsel, appeared before the tribunal and said that the same case is under trial in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The CEC asked if the IHC had issued stay orders to which Ali Bukhari said that the stay order has been submitted in the ECP.

The ECP later adjourned the hearing until October 5.

Similarly, the ECP also adjourned proceedings of violation of code of conduct in the recent bye-election held in NA-120 Lahore against one of the Punjab cabinet ministers Bilal Yasin and MNA Capt (Retd) Safdar till October 5.





OUR STAFF REPORTER