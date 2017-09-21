SIALKOT-The growing encroachments around the two government schools here have become security risk for the students and the teachers.

The district administration has miserably failed to get removed these encroachments from the surrounding of Govt Tableeghul Islam High School Chawinda and in front of its main gate and Govt Boys High School Chawinda, despite the repeated appeals made by the local social, educational, business, religious and political circles of Chawinda.

The vendors and shopkeepers, stated to be influential politically, have established stalls, makeshift shops and carts along the outer walls of both the schools where thousands of students are enrolled.

The local people said that the official land around these schools was also lying occupied illegally by the Qabza groups belonging to the influential land mafia in Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil. These encroachments are eclipsing the beauty and charm of the Chawinda city.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) Muhammad Asif and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Farrukh Naveed to take serious note of the critical situation and order a vigorous anti-encroachment operation.

PACE OF WORK REVIEWED: A district administration team reviewed the pace of construction of Shehbaz Sharif Flyover on Sialkot city’s congested Kashmir Road.

Its officer directed the officials concerned to ensure the use of quality material in its construction and ensure timely completion of the project. The Punjab government is spending Rs961 million on the mega project, which would be completed in a stipulated period of one year. The flyover would be helpful in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic on main inter-city roads in Sialkot city.

SIX HELD: Police arrested six alleged gamblers red handed during the final match of the Azadi Cup played between Pakistan and World-XI in Lahore. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering case against them.