ISLAMABAD - Former member National Assembly from NA-5 Arbab Saadullah Khan called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari here on Wednesday and announced joining the party.

PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Humayun Khan, Senator Sardar Ali, Arbab Alamgir, Usman Alamgir and Akhundzada Chattan were also present on the occasion, said a statement issued by the PPP.

Arbab Saadullah Khan on the occasion said that the people of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa valued the sacrifices of the PPP leadership for the country and its people.

“PPP is the only party which has raised its voice loud and clear against terrorists,” he claimed. Zardari, while welcoming Saadullah Khan in the party, said that the time had come to support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari so that the PPP wins next general elections and forms government in the centre and the provinces for the welfare of the people.