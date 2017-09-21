LAHORE - Two million people living in Gaza have been facing acute food and medicines shortage and there is also a worst power crisis in the area, says a senior Hamas leader who has been in Pakistan for the past one week to inform the people about the situation the Palestinians have been facing because of the Israeli atrocities.

Dr Khaled Qadoumi met the AJK President Masood Khan, government officials, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and representatives of other religious and political parties and civil society during his stay in the country.

He described the situation of humanitarian crisis in world’s most densely-populated area in a Press conference at Lahore Press Club yesterday.

Qadoumi said that Israel destroyed major infrastructure in Gaza and was not allowing any foreign humanitarian assistance to thousands of Palestinians.

He condemned what he described the silence of the world powers over the issue and at the same time appealed to the Egyptian government to open the Rafah Border Crossing to allow access to thousands of Palestinian to their basic needs.

The Rafah crossing is the only remaining gateway for Palestinians in Gaza to the outside world after Israel imposed a stifling blockade on the Strip a decade ago. It remained largely closed in recent years because of tensions between Egypt and Gaza's rulers, Hamas.

Qadoumi said that Hamas relations with Egypt government was improving and it was hoped the border will be opened soon.

“We are thankful to the Egyptian government for its efforts for mediation between Hamas and Al-Fatah,” he said.

Hamas leadership has recently invited Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas to resume control of Gaza which the Islamic resistant movement is governing for a decade. There have been long efforts for reconciliation between the two groups and it is said that Egypt government played an important role to end the “rivalry” between the two.

Replying to The Nation query, Qadoumi said that Hamas and Al-Fatah have no major conflict rather their differences were based on intellectual approach towards the solution of Palestine crisis. Dr Qadoumi who is also a senior representative of Hamas in Iran further explained that the term “reconciliation” between Hamas and Al-Fatah was largely being misquoted and misunderstood.

“This is our belief that we can do nothing against without Al-Fateh,” Qadoumi said.

He informed journalists about the atrocities of Israeli Army against innocent people of Palestine and their resistance against the occupied forces.

For him, solution of Palestine crisis lies only in resistance movement and that Israel only understands the language of power.

To a question, he said that Hamas enjoyed very good relations with Qatar and it was always thankful for its assistance to the Palestinian people. Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries have recently severed diplomatic relations with Qatari government over its relations with Hamas and Iran.

Hamas leader said that they were enjoying good relations with Iran, Turkey, Russia and some other major countries.

To another question, he said that Hamas has had no condition upon those Islamic countries who wanted to build diplomatic relations with Israel. But, he quickly added, what Israel could offer any country except only to sell weapons and trained Army.

“Israel only sells weapons to world and poses a great threat to global peace,” he said.