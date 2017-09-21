UNITED NATIONS - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appealed on Tuesday to Pakistan to work together to curb extremists, seeing an opportunity as the United States sends in more troops.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Ghani said that US President Donald Trump’s new Afghan strategy sent a signal to Taliban guerrillas that they cannot win on the field and must negotiate peace.

"I call upon Pakistan to engage with us on a comprehensive State to State dialogue on peace, security and regional cooperation leading to prosperity," he said.

"We welcome this strategy, which has now set us on a pathway to certainty. The Afghan people have looked to the United States for this type of resolve for years," Ghani said.

"We now also have an opportunity for a dialogue with our neighbours on how we can work together earnestly to eliminate terrorism and contain extremism," Ghani said.

Pakistan has responded cooly to Trump’s criticism, with many Pakistanis noting that they themselves have been a major victim of attacks since their government sided with the United States following September 11.

Ghani said that the roots of terrorism are outside Afghanistan’s borders.

"But this war is not within our soil, it is over our soil. Today, there are over 20 international terrorist groups with an imposed presence on Afghan soil. The future of Afghanistan matters because we are on the frontlines of the global effort to eradicate the threat of terrorism."

INP