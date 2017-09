Google’s search engine has changed its doodle on the 91st birthday of singer Noor Jahan.

Like always, Google stepped up to change its doodle to honour Pakistani late singer Noor Jahan. Noor Jahan’s doodle is in purple attire, with a choker and the memorable flower on the side of her hair. This was her style for many years.

Noor Jahan was born on September 21, 1925. Her original name was Allah Rakhi Wasai. Noor Jahan gained the name “Malika-e-Taranum” across the world.