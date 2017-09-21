KAMALIA:-A large number of residents of Ward 12, Mohallah Islampura protested in front of the office of Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) over its failure to remove heaps of garbage from the area. They demanded immediate removal of garbage and rehabilitation of choked sewage in Mohammad Ali Bhutta Street. Talking to The Nation, a protester said that drains in their area have been blocked since last week and due to this, the area has become uninhabitable.



The protesters demanded the TMC chairman early solution to their woes. Sanitary Inspector Rab Nawaz assured the protesting people of solution to their problems at which they dispersed.