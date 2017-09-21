A detailed verdict over the disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif was given by Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

Justice Amir Farooq wrote the four-page order saying that the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Usman Dar has raised points regarding the election, law and constitution. Justice Amir Farooq while referring the matter to IHC Chief Justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi has recommended forming a larger bench.

The CJ will issue an appropriate order over Usman Dar’s petition.