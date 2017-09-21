KASUR-Citizens are faced with frequent traffic jams due to illegally established bus stands at every nook and cranny of the district, particularly the city.

During a survey conducted by The Nation, residents of different localities told this correspondent that due to alleged indifference of the administration, transporters have established illegal bus stands near Railway Crossing, Railway Road, Tehsil Chowk, Kot Rukan Din, Purana Lorry Adda, Qadirabad Chowk and Kot Haleem Khan localities of the Kasur city.

They said that these stands are causing serious traffic problems, especially during school and official hours. “People have to suffer severe traffic mess caused by these illegal bus stands,” they said and adding the commuters, especially students cannot reach schools timely while many traffic accidents have also been reported. They demanded the government to look into the matter and launch a vigorous crackdown on these stands to get people rid of the difficulty.

COPS VACATIONS

CANCELLED

DPO Ismail Kharak said that posting, transfer and leave applications of the police officials have been cancelled. He said that the decision has been taken in connection with the prevailing security situation in the district. He said that all the police officers have been informed about the ruling.

The officials will remain in their respective jurisdiction to ensure foolproof security for Muharram, the DPO said and adding that negligence on the part of the officials will not be tolerated.