MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to refrain from using immoral language, claiming that the next government will be formed by the PPP.

Talking to the media on arrival of the caretaker of shrine of Khawaja Nizam Uddin Auliya here on Wednesday, he added that the PPP respected all the institutions including judiciary and the party did not believe in the politics of violence. He asked other political players to exhibit responsible behaviour and use reasonable language. He said hurling challenges did not make any difference. “If you use inappropriate language against others today, tomorrow you’ll face the same,” he warned Imran Khan.

He told media the party had constituted a committee to look into the results of NA-120 result. “The committee will analyse that despite running a very good campaign why the party got so little vote,” he said. He said that Bilawal Bhutto held very successful public meetings in Punjab. “The PPP has held very big public meetings in Chinniot and Attock and Bilawal will address meetings across the province after Sahiwal,” he added.