SAHIWAL - Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that incompetent rulers had deceived the nation time and again.

Bilawal, addressing a political rally in Sahiwal’s Zafar Ali Stadium, lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, saying that ‘they only cared about their own businesses’ and not about the ‘poor nation.’

“Our relation is based on [the party’s] struggle and similar ideology,” the PPP chairman said in his address, adding that his party gave a voice to the underprivileged class.

“PPP has always fought for the rights of the farmers,” he said, promising that the PPP will implement a Kisan Support System to facilitate farmers. “The programme will allow farmers to get interest-free loans.”

He added that salaries and pensions will be increased, and the Benazir Income Support programme will be expanded. The political rally comes at a time when the domestic political scenario is fast-changing.

The PPP chairman said the general election of 2018 would be his first one and his opponents’ last one.

The Bhutto scion said that it was unfortunate how the politics of today was held hostage by the industrial mindset.

“The rulers of today aren’t concerned with the problems of the people,” he said. “They are more concerned with their business dealings,” he added.

Bilawal said that his relationship with Sahiwal was built on culture and tolerance. He said that Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had fulfilled their promises to the people of Sahiwal during their lifetime.

Bilawal promised participants of the rally that once his party comes into power, it would help form a policy that would be friendly towards the farmers.

“We will also increase the wages of the labourers,” he said. “Providing wages is the government’s obligation and your right,” he added.

Bilawal also took shots at PTI Chairman Imran Khan when he said that those who were clamouring for fake change were in reality liars.

“I do not believe in the politics of abuse; rather I have faith in clean politics,” he said.

Bilawal asked for the support of the labourers and farmers, stating that PPP would go to every cottage in every village.