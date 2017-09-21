ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Islamabad on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrant of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for not complying with the court orders to join the trial in the corruption reference against him, and directed the prosecution to ensure his presence in the court on September 25.

The judge Mohammad Bashir of the Accountability Court further directed the accused to submit a bail bond of Rs1 million and a guarantor for securing bail in the case.

The protocol officer of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Fazal Dad appeared before the court and informed that the minister was abroad in connection with some official engagement so could not appear before the court.

Judge Bashir asked him when he would be returning back but Fazal Dad was not in knowledge of his return plan.

The court rejected his plea and accepting the request of the NAB prosecutor issued his bail-able arrest warrant.

The court further cautioned the protocol officer of the finance minister that any further defiance of the court orders would invite punitive legal action, and the court would issue his non-bailable arrest warrant if he would not turn up on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor, Sardar Muzaffar, presented the report on serving of summon orders to the finance minister on both his Islamabad and Lahore residences as well as his office in the Ministry of Finance.

He prayed before the court to issue the arrest warrant of the accused as he had defied the court orders.

Judge Bashir accepted the prosecution plea and issued his bailable arrest warrant and adjourned the hearing in the case till September 25 with the direction to prosecution to ensure his presence in the court on the day.

The assets beyond means reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of the apex court direction in the Panama Papers case, to also probe the abnormal increase in the assets of Ishaq Dar in a short span of time. The NAB investigators in the light of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report had pointed out an exorbitant increase in Dar’s assets from 2008 to 2009.

During the course of investigation, the NAB authorities had summoned Dar but he failed to appear, arguing that the bureau could not summon him following his review petition against the Panama case verdict pending before the apex court.

Sources in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) informed The Nation that the government was contemplating to get Ishaq Dar step down as finance minister, and it was decided that in case of non-confirmation of his bail he would surely quit as minister.

Sources further said that the NAB appeal in the apex court for getting the Hudaibiya Papers Mills corruption reference re-opened for trial would further add problems for Ishaq Dar, who had turned approver in the case.

They said that once the case would be open for retrial Dar’s status of accused would restore because he had retracted from his statement under 164 CrPC after turning approver.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family members had also not appeared before the NAB court in three corruption references pending against them on Tuesday but the court stopped short of issuing their arrest warrant and gave them another chance to appear before the court on September 26.

In case they would fail to comply with the court orders they would also face a similar fate, a legal expert said, while commenting on the development.

Sources in the PML-N informed The Nation that the main party leaders would be holding a series of meetings in London to devise future course of action and whether they would join the NAB court trial or not.

A crucial huddle in this connection would going to be held in the next couple of days probably during the prime minister’s stopover in London on his return from the US on Thursday (today).

Sources said that so far majority of close confidants of Nawaz Sharif were advising him not to join the NAB court trial but the final decision in this connection would be made in the light of the legal and political input.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has denied media reports that the bureau has written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) asking for freezing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s assets.

The NAB sources said that the bureau had not written letter to the SBP or any other institution to freeze Dar’s assets.

They said that the assets would be frozen only on court’s order.

They added that if the need arises the bureau would move to the court for freezing the assets of the accused.