MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir would continue with full vigour till the realisation of the dream.

Talking to a gathering of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in New York, he said that the United Nations was the most appropriate forum for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, says a message reaching here and released to the media late Wednesday.

“The UN had taken a decision for a plebiscite that was accepted by all the parties, but because of the world body’s inaction, India had decided to renege on its promises and instead embarked on the path of perpetuation of its occupation of Kashmir,” said President Masood Khan.

He articulated the resolve of the Kashmiris that they would achieve their rights and win freedom from the Indian occupation. He said that Kashmiris want a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. They want an end to the brutal regime of repression imposed on them by the Indian occupation forces, he noted. Kashmir, he said, wants to become the symbol of peace and amity in South Asia.

The president thanked Pakistan for its consistent and steadfast support for the Kashmir cause. He said not a day has passed since 1947 when the Kashmiris have not given sacrifices. In 1947, the first ethnic cleansing and genocide was started by the Maharajah in Kashmir, in collusion with Indian government and extremists, in which more than 250,000 Muslims were massacred in Jammu alone. Since then, Indian aggression in the occupied Kashmir has escalated year after year.

He said that Kashmiris have demonstrated that they would not capitulate in the face of Indian aggression nor be deceived by India’s false promises and inducements. At this moment, President Masood Khan said, what the Kashmiri freedom movement needed was acceleration in its political and diplomatic campaigns to muster support for Kashmir and expose India’s reign of terror in the occupied Kashmir.

In this regard, he said, the diaspora could play a critical role by organising their efforts and by reaching out to the UN and other influential forums, including the US Congress, the European Parliament and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. He thanked the Pakistani and Kashmiri people living in America for the endeavours they were already making. He said that in the years to come there would be more vehemence in their voices and more coherence in their campaigns.

He said that the willful negligence of the international community regarding the Kashmir dispute is at one level the appeasement of India and at another a dark human tragedy of the times. “Inattention to the Kashmir dispute amounts to irresponsibility,” he said.

“Kashmir has become the international community’s blind spot, without realising that if we do not resolve the Kashmir dispute early, we are heading for a catastrophic calamity,” President Masood Khan warned.