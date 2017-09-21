KASUR-Kasur Bypass, constructed at a cost of millions of rupees, has become shabby due to the alleged negligence of the authorities concerned.

During a survey, people living in localities along the road told The Nation that the road, constructed some years back, has now been in dilapidated condition since long. They said that the road has been destroyed from various spots and it seems that there had never been a carpeted road there. They said that travel on the deteriorated road has become a challenge for the commuters as it is full of potholes. They said that the uneven road also let the water flows toward the localities which resulted in huge accumulation of water in rainy season. Moreover, the rough condition of the road has also caused many accidents which have devoured several lives, they regretted.

They held the administration and local makers responsible for the situation and flayed them for turning a blind eye to the public woes. They demanded the authorities to consider their problems and ensure early rehabilitation of the road so that they could travel safely.

NON CUSTOM

PAID VEHICLES

There are thousands of Kasur-based non custom paid vehicles which have been travelling across Punjab without let or hindrance amidst negligence of the Excise and Taxation Department. It has been learnt that these vehicles are unregistered and their owners keep forged documents. People from all walks of life demanded the Punjab chief minister take action against the culprits.

DACOIT KILLED

An outlaw wanted by the Lahore and Kasur Police in 45 different cases of heinous crimes was killed by firing of his ‘accomplices’ during a ‘shootout’ with police near Talwandi Bypass in the Ellahabad Police precincts here the other night.

According to DPO Ismail Kharak, an Ellahabad Police team, at a picket on Pikhoki Road, spotted four suspects riding two motorcycles and signalled them to stop. Instead of following the directions, the accused resorted to firing on the police team and fled. The police rushed after the accused. A shootout occurred between the police and the suspected dacoits. When the firing stopped, police found a person lying down in critical condition. He identified himself as Zafar alias Zafari - a notorious dacoit. He told the police that he was shot at and injured by his accomplices who managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The injured dacoit was shifted to hospital but he died on the way. Special teams have been made for arrest of the fleeing accused.

The DPO announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team. Citizens, on the other hand, also showered the police with praises for getting them rid of the notorious outlaw.