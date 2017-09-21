SARGODHA-At least two laborers were killed after being caught in an avalanche in the hilly area of village 111, district Sargodha here on Wednesday.

Rescuers said that daily work of stone crushing continued at Block 6 of the mountain at 116 South. Meanwhile, a heavy stone fell down the hill side injuring the two workers and later succumbed to the fatal wounds. Both the deceased were identified as Shah Zaman (30) of Swat and Mohammad Hussain (28) of village 107/South of Sargodha district.

Police moved both bodies to a local hospital for necessary medical process while their heirs had been informed about the mishap.

STONE MYSTERY: Mysterious pelting has become a riddle for local police and residence of the area. Residents of populous area Rehman Pura within the jurisdictions of Urban Area are suffered from mysteriously pelting from unknown direction at night. People get embarrassed while some residents have hired the services of spiritual leaders. The people said that they are compelled to hide themselves in rooms of their houses.