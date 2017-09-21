HAFIZABAD-The influential businessmen have started illegally taking possession of plots/shops in the new grain market on Madhrianwala Road.

The affected middlemen led by Sheikh Mustafa Ishaq protested against the land mafia and called upon the authorities to arrest the accused. According to him, some influential businessmen in collusion with former administrator of Market Committee and others had unlawfully allotted some plots at throughaway price s in the past. But later these allotments were cancelled by the DC.

However, the present administrator of Market Committee Syed Aamir Hussain Shah has directed the police to register a case against 10 influential businessmen for attempting to grab the plots.

TEACHERS PROTEST: The office-bearers of different teachers associations protested against the arbitrary attitude of local Deputy DO (female) and CEO (education) for violating the policy of the government by transferring two permanent teachers.

They said that according to the policy of the provincial government, no permanent teacher could be transferred but the local authorities of the education department have recently transferred two teachers of such schools thus creating hurdles in the ‘Parha Likha Punjab’ policy of the present government. They demanded action against the officers concerned to prevent such transfers.

On other side, police have smashed an inter-district gang of dacoits, cattle lifters and vehicle snatchers, and arrested eight of its members including ringleader Afzaal alias Afzaloo.

The police claimed to have recovered six trucks, one bus, two vans, dozens of bikes, gold ornaments, cash and scores of head of cattle worth millions of rupees on the tip-off from the arrested accused.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul, DSP Pindi Bhattian Mian Touseef Ahmad got secrete information about the gang which has been operating in Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Khaniwal, Chiniot, Lahore and Toba Tek Singh. The DSP constituted special teams of SHOs Jalalpur Bhattian Sarfraz Anjum and Umar Farooq Pindi Bhattian who with their fanatic efforts succeeded in arresting Afzaal alias Afzaloo, Abdullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Abdul Majeed and Safdar Hussain. The police also smashed another Bhatti gang and arrested Abdul Sattar, Abdul Karim, Amjad and Saleem.

The gangs used to snatch vehicles at gunpoint and snatched vehicles and looted cloth worth million of rupees from different factories in the past.