The Punjab government decide to file appeal against the single bench order for publication of the Judicial commission report on the Model Town carnage.

The Intra Court Appeal will be moved through the advocate general office within two days. CM gives consent to filing of the ICA.

The Punjab Government is not willing to make the report public inter alia in the ground that it is prerogative of the government to make or not make public the report. That a JIT has already inquired into the matter and that a private complaint of the PAT is already under prosecution.

Earlier, Lahore High Court has ordered to public the Model Town incident report prepared by Justice Baqir Naqvi.

According to details Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi gave the verdict and ordered Punjab Home Secretary to public the report. Earlier, the court reserved the decision.

While talking to media, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurram Nawz Gandapur called it a historical verdict. "Shahbaz Sharif has now no right to remain in Chief Minister office," he said.

He further asserted that Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Toqeer Shah and Saad Rafique are involved in the tragedy.

20 victim families through Barrister Ali Zafar had moved the court praying that Punjab govt be ordered to release Model Town inquiry report.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people died and 100 others injured during clash between police and workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek in June Last year when police contingents attacked Minhajul Quran Secretariat in Model Town over the matter of barriers lying in front of the Secretariat.