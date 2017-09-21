Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi on sidelines of 72nd United Nations General Assembly meeting and discussed importance of female education in Pakistan.

During the meeting, reiterated her commitment to work and raise awareness about female education in Pakistan. After assurance from prime minister, Malala hoped that premier will become a champion of education in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Malala for education and expressed current government's resolve for working on education. "Since last few years positive changes can be observed in field of education in Pakistan," he said.

Honoured to meet PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. We are in agreement that the future of Pakistan relies on education. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/rtd5iN5pR6 — Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017





Furthermore, Malala met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed about need of more female teachers in Afghanistan.

President @ashrafghani and I talked about the need for more women teachers in Afghanistan. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/lzbdd4aGCs — Malala (@Malala) September 21, 2017





Malala also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife and discussed about girls education in France.

President @EmmanuelMacron, Madame Macron and I had a great discussion about girls' education & how #France can help. We need his leadership! pic.twitter.com/nujploaA9n — Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017



