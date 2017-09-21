Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday said her mother Kulsoom Nawaz was recovering after she underwent a surgery on Wednesday.

Ami just came out of ICU. She was operated upon yesterday. Recovering Alhamdolillah. Jazak'Allah for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/bVCE1mrsMH — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 21, 2017

Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes on the left side of her neck, in August. She is currently residing in London with her family by her side.

My mother has been diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer of lymph nodes, left side of neck in her case. Her treatment begins immediately. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 23, 2017

Kulsoom on Sunday captured Nawaz Sharif's parliamentary seat with a reduced majority in a by-election seen as a test of support for the Sharif dynasty ahead of the 2018 general election.

The PML-N wanted to demonstrate that support for the Sharif family was undiminished despite the Supreme Court’s removal of Nawaz, who has kept control of the party and installed long-term ally Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as prime minister.

Kulsoom has always stood by her husband throughout a political career that has seen him elected and then ousted as prime minister three times.

In 2000, when Pervez Musharraf removed Nawaz in a military coup, Kulsoom led protests in Lahore.

In one of the protests, she locked herself in a car for several hours, refusing to let police arrest her. Police had to tow her car and then lift it with a crane to drive miles back to her home.