The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee announced on Thursday that Muharramul Harram moon has been sighted and the first of Muharram will fall on Friday (tomorrow).

Headed by Mufti Munibur Rehman, the committee met in Islamabad on Thursday evening to sight the moon for the new Islamic year 1439. Ashura (10th Muharramul Harram) will be observed on October 1 (Sunday).

The chairman of the committee on this occasion offered special prayers for solidarity, integrity, progress and prosperity of the country and freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.