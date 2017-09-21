ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Wednesday allowed an increase of 48 paisa per unit in average electricity tariff for ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) for fiscal year 2015-16.

In its decision, the NEPRA allowed about Rs24.34 billion to the Discos on account of write-off of un-recovered persistent defaulters. The regulatory body decision will have an average impact of Rs0.48 per unit tariff on consumers.

One member of the NEPRA has written a dissenting note against the majority’s decision. NEPRA Member Tariff Himayatullah Khan, in his dissenting note wrote: “the write-offs on provisional basis would further facilitate and reinforce the rampant inefficiencies within the system, and put an upfront burden on the consumers”.

He said that even if write-offs were allowed it should follow some criteria which includes the connection has to be permanently disconnected for more than three years and due process of law to recover the outstanding dues as arrears of Land Revenue has been followed.

Similarly, the amount to be written off shall be duly approved by the Board of Directors (BOD), who were resisting waiving non-recoveries believing this would encourage further defaults. The amount of write off shall be duly supported with the details pertaining to the name & address of the premises/consumers, CNIC etc.

The write-offs included Rs15.75 billion by Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Rs2.85 billion by Lahore Electric, Rs2.059 billion by Hyderabad Electric, Rs2.009 billion by Sukkur Electric and Rs1.37 billion by Multan Electric. Such write-offs by Gujranwala Electric stood at Rs149 million and Rs161 million by Faisalabad Electric.

The average tariff, which doesn’t include the Net Hydle Profit, for the Discos was estimated at Rs11.38 billion. NEPRA did not agree to the government directives for building higher system losses in tariff and not to treat 100 per cent recovery of bills and allow some other inefficiency factors in the tariff under the 2013 power policy.

It observed the 2013 policy clearly stipulated improvement in recovery and collections by Discos through minimizing inefficiencies, creating independence and through privatisation and directed punishing private defaulters and proposed disconnecting the electric connections of defaulters after 60 days of non-payment and only reconnecting them to the grid with pre-paid meters besides focusing of load-shedding in high theft and low collections areas.

NEPRA further noted that the private receivables of Discos were around Rs318 billion, including running defaulters of Rs250 billion for more than three years in 2016.

The NEPRA had earlier determined the tariff in February 2016 for fiscal year 2015-16 but the decision was challenged by Discos in the courts which ordered that the determination be reconsidered.





FAWAD YOUSAFZAI