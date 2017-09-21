UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan on Tuesday stressed maintaining a positive trajectory in bilateral relations for promoting trade and economic cooperation with Iran and added that increased high-level engagements between the two countries was contributing to deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Muhammad Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York also discussed strengthening of relations between the two countries, besides focusing on the issue of regional peace and security.

The Prime Minister said that while pursuing a policy of peaceful neighbourhood, Pakistan was committed to strengthen relations with Iran which were rooted in common history, culture and people to people ties.

He said that the increased high-level engagements between the two countries were contributing to deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

President Rouhani, reaffirming Iran’s firm commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan, emphasised that the two countries should work together closely in deepening mutual cooperation in the areas of border management, trade and investment.

The Prime Minister thanked the President of Iran for their consistent support to the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

The two leaders also exchanged views about efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

They agreed that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and a politically negotiated settlement was vital for achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Underscoring that Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries were seriously affected by the growing instability in Afghanistan, they emphasised the need for adopting a regional approach for bringing an end to the prolonged Afghan conflict.

Prime Minister and the Iranian President also expressed deep concern over the atrocities being committed against Rohingya Muslims and urged the international community to take urgent measures to alleviate the suffering of these people.