SADIQABAD - The newly-established General Bus Stand has become a main reason behind traffic hazards in the area. Vehicles are parked outside premises of the bus stand, increasing chances of fatal accidents. People demand the district administration and the traffic police make transporters adhere to the traffic rules. They should be asked to park their vehicles inside the bus stand, they add. People also ask the traffic police personnel to perform duty with honesty and dedication to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

Talking to The Nation, people regretted that no step has so far been taken to prevent transporters from parking their vehicles outside the new general bus stand.

They said that the new bus stand lack basic facilities as there is no drinking water, sewerage system, shed, street lights and seating for the passengers. They demanded Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the authorities’ negligence.