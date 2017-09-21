LAHORE - Following the dismal performance of its candidate in NA-120 bye-election, the PPP has formed a three-member committee to identify and analyze the factors responsible for the party’s rout which came as a big embarrassment to the leadership.

The committee comprises Senator Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bokhari and Moula Bakhsh Chandio.

Though no one expected of the PPP candidate to surprise people in a contest which was mainly a fight between the PML-N and the PTI candidates, yet no one had thought that PPP would be relegated to a fifth position in the constituency.

Faisal Mir could only get 1414 votes despite running a modest campaign which also had the participation of party’s Lahore organization. This is the lowest score by any party candidate contesting from Lahore.

A few days before the election-day, senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan also addressed a public rally at Mazang to fan the election campaign. Strangely enough, the number of people participating in the rally, a few thousand though, did not match the number of votes Faisal actually secured. Had all the people attending that rally actually voted for him, the PPP would have come at number three or fourth position. But perhaps, most of the people had come from other constituencies of Lahore.

In 2013 elections, the PPP candidate Zubair Kardar had obtained 2604 votes from this constituency even with no campaign at that time mainly due to security reasons. Faisal Mir went door-to-door and also addressed several corner meetings in the constituency but he miserably failed to attract the voters. His election gimmicks which included cleanliness drive and collection of blood samples for screening also did not have any effect on the electorate.

