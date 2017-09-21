SARGODHA-The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has granted no-objection certificate (NOCs) to the University of Sargodha’s Mianwali and Bhakkar campuses.

The campuses have passed a test of accreditation procedure made by the HEC. The campuses were established in 2012 with university’s own sources amounting to Rs500 million each. The current student strength of Bhakkar campus is 3,207 with 49 faculty members including 12 PhDs while the Mianwali campus is providing education and research facilities to 3,487 students with 46 faculty members including 12 PhDs.

Earlier, the HEC had granted conditional NOC to Bhakkar Campus with the direction to address quality issues while the Mianwali campus was not granted the NOC considering deficiencies in infrastructural facilities and faculty shortage. The primary concern of the commission was that the previous university administration had stated programmes in various departments without required number of faculty members and related facilities. Resultantly, the quality of education was seriously compromised as observed by the HEC.

Now these issues have been addressed to meet deficiencies as previously pointed out by the HEC team. During the first phase, faculty recruitment process has been completed by arranging selection board for recruiting senior faculty members as directed by the HEC.

The university further diverted its spending towards development work and procurement of lab equipment and allied facilities to successfully cope with the infrastructural deficiencies. To verify and inspect the improvement in facilities and other requirements, the HEC had dispatched its dedicated expert teams.

Consequently, having gone through the visit reports, the HEC has granted NOCs to both the campuses and expressed complete satisfaction over the progress made so far. The HEC’s recognition of these campuses is an evidence of the progressive and reforming efforts made by the recent university management. The students, their parents and the faculty members of respective campuses have applauded the efforts of the vice chancellor and his team in meeting the requirements communicated by the HEC. The people of the area have expressed gratefulness in favour of the HEC chairman and the government